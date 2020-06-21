Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

