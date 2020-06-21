Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.00

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 2376162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

