Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

