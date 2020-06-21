China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,932,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 72.0% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 928,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,161,000 after buying an additional 388,419 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 211,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 139,831 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth $13,728,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth $13,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.