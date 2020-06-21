China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.85

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 1052530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.