Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZWI. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of CZWI opened at $7.28 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Southside Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan.

