Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

