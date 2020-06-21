ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) Stock Price Down 33.3%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 398,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 429% from the average session volume of 75,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Get ClearStream Energy Services alerts:

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.80 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ClearStream Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearStream Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.