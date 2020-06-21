Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

