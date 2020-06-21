Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

