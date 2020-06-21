Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

