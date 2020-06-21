Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 14,095 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 218,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after purchasing an additional 166,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

