Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,009 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vicor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $401,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,041.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 375.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

