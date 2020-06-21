Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,411 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

