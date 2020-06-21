Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,440 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Encore Wire by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

