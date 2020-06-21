Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

