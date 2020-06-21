Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

