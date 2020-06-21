Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.