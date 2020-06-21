Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $252,734.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,280,436 shares in the company, valued at $153,493,855.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 118,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,767 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

