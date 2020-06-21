Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.