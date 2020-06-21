Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 21,008 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Cadence Bancorp worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.