Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $15.35 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.