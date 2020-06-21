Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,978,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,606,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

