Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $408,000 Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CTS were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 114,845 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 45.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CTS by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $20.11 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

