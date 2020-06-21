Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $989.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWM. Sidoti decreased their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

