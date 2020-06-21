Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $444,000 Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Perficient were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Perficient by 102.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 594,692 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,901,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $35.41 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.