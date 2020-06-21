Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $451,000 Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Office Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,100,000 after buying an additional 280,929 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Office Depot by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,161,000 after buying an additional 3,654,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Office Depot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 1,483,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Office Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

