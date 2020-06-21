Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $461,000 Stock Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

