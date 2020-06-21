Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

