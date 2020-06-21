Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $46.81 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

