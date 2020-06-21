Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in istar were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in istar by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in istar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in istar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in istar by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in istar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 113,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STAR. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of istar stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.