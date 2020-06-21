Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $421,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

