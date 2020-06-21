Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $456,000 in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,312,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $11.80 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 317,344 shares of company stock worth $1,554,861. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.