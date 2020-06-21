Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 40%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) shares rose 40% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 1,010,890 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,189% from the average daily volume of 78,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.