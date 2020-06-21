Contrasting Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lennox International alerts:

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.23 $408.70 million $11.19 19.82 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.00 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lennox International and Carrier Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 7 3 0 2.08 Carrier Global 0 7 4 0 2.36

Lennox International presently has a consensus target price of $206.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Lennox International.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.42% -160.44% 18.09% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Lennox International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.