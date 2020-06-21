Contrasting Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.75% 149.02% 28.77% Alliance Data Systems 3.41% 40.98% 2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 17.63 $8.12 billion $7.77 38.16 Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.40 $278.00 million $16.39 2.89

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mastercard pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mastercard and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 26 0 2.90 Alliance Data Systems 1 9 7 0 2.35

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $324.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $92.71, suggesting a potential upside of 95.60%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats Alliance Data Systems on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

