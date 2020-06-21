Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.19% of Core-Mark worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $24.76 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

