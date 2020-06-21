CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRHM. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.23 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

In related news, Director David Allan Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

