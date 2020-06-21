Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $17.38. Cryolife shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 96,142 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.93 million, a PE ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,539,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 243,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

