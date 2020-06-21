Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

