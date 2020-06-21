CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of CVB Financial worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CVBF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

