DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

DavidsTea stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

