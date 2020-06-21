DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get DEMANT A S/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.18.

About DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.