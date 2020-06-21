Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ACIW opened at $27.14 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

