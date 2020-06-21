Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 445.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

