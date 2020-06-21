Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

