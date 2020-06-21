Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,894,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,070,000 after acquiring an additional 514,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384,278 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,197 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

