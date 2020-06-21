Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.74 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1,147.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NYSE WAL opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

