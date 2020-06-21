Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 437,962 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

AGI opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

