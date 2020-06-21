Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,371 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,973,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $177,353,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after purchasing an additional 192,903 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.57. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

